PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — What a senior night it was for Metamora.

Ethan Kizer scored 25 points and Tyson Swanson added 15 to lead host Metamora past Dunlap, 71-48, to complete ab undefeated Mid-Illini Conference season. The Redbirds (27-2) are the No. 1 team in the state in class 3A and have now won 25 consecutive games.

Other boys basketball winners on Tuesday included Washington, East Peoria, Canton, Manual, Notre Dame, Normal West, Eureka, Brimfield, Central Catholic, El Paso-Gridley, and Elmwood.

Girls basketball regional semifinal winners included Normal Community, Elmwood and Princeville.

Enjoy the highlights.