PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Sophomore Malachi Persinger scored 22 points to lead host Peoria Christian to a 60-46 win over Brimfield in the regular season finale for both boys basketball teams on Wednesday.

Boys basketball regional play begins on Saturday. Girls basketball teams will play regional title games around the area on Thursday night.

The championship game of the Limestone regional pits Washington against Notre Dame. You can watch the live stream of the game at 7 p.m. on www.ciproud.com.

Washington sends ten wrestlers to the state meet this week.

Kannon Webster/Washington senior: “Honestly, it makes it that much more exciting because you have a bunch of teammates there, brothers there fighting with you,” said defending state champ top-ranked Webster. “It’s exciting to share that experience with them.”

Webster (46-0) is the top seed in the class 2A 145-pound division. The state meet starts Thursday.