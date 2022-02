PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Zach Cleveland scored 16 points to lead host Normal Community to a 67-41 win over Bloomington in the regular season finale for both schools.

The win was the 22nd in a row for the Ironmen (29-1), who clinch the outright Big 12 Conference title with a 9-1 league record.

Elsewhere: Washington closed the regular season with a 64-20 win over Canton, Elmwood beat Brimfield 51-32 and Delavan beat North Fulton, 56-19.

Enjoy the highlights.