PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Olivia Corson scored 15 points to lead host Normal Community to a 60-52 win over Minooka in a class 4A girls basketball regional championship game on Thursday.

The win sends the Iron, who have a school record 30 wins, to the Normal West sectional next week.

Elsewhere, senior Denali Craig-Edwards scored 23 points and Aaliyah Guyton added 17 to pace Peoria High to a 56-34 win over host Dunlap in a class 3A regional title game. Washington’s Claire McDougall scored 27 to lead the Panthers past Notre Dame, 59-48, in a battle of state ranked team at the class 3A Bartonville regional championship.

In class 2A title games: host Havana beat Mendon Unity, 55-50, Deer Creek-Mackinaw beat conference rival Tremont, 51-32, at the Stanford regional, and Fieldcrest advanced with a 36-25 victory over Seneca at the Wilmington regional.

In class 1A: Elmwood beat Princeville, 42-29, to win the Glasford regional championship.