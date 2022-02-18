PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Morton rarely is an underdog in girls basketball.

Friday, the Lady Potters felt like they played the role of underdog and upset host Peoria High, 31-27, to win a Class 3A regional championship on Friday.

Two other Mid-Illini girls basketball teams won regional titles as Washington upended state-ranked Notre Dame at the class 3A Metamora regional and Canton beat Eureka to win the class 2A Farmington regional.

Other regional championship winners included: Brimfield, Elmwood, U-High, Fieldcrest and Normal Community.

The Normal Community boys won their 23rd straight game, a 54-33 decision at Springfield Sacred-Heart Griffin.

And five area wrestlers won semifinal matches at the state tournament in Champaign. Illini Bluffs’ Hunter Robbins and Bloomington’s Jack Weltha join three Washington wrestlers in the finals: Peyton Cox, Kannon Webster and Donnie Hidden.

Enjoy the highlights.