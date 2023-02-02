PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Ashlyn May scored nine of her game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter to rally visiting Fieldcrest past Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 62-54, on Thursday.

The Knights were down by seven at halftime and by as many as 11 in the third quarter. Freshman Dalia DeJesus scored 17 for Dee-Mack, which won the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament title last month.

Other girls basketball winners on Thursday included Peoria High, Notre Dame, Normal West, Tremont, Eureka, Brimfield, Lewistown, LeRoy and Peoria Heights.

Enjoy the highlights.