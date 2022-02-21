PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Two Washington High School football seniors will be college teammates.

Cade Biedscheid and Brock Skaggs signed National Letters of Intent to play at Missouri Baptist on Monday.

Girls basketball teams play in sectional semifinals on Tuesday. While top-seeded Brimfield expected to make it to sectionals, Elmwood will play in its first ever sectional semifinal.

Elmwood faces Mendon Unity at 6 p.m. in Tuesday’s sectional at Brimfield High School. The host school plays Brown County at 7 p.m.

Washington, Morton, Canton, Normal U-High, Normal Community, Fieldcrest, Prairie Central and Ridgeview are also playing in sectional semifinal games.