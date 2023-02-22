PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Drew Tucker scored 18 points and Tyson Swanson added 15 to lead top-ranked Metamora to a 77-46 win over Streator in the class 3A boys basketball regional semifinals at Washington.

The Redbirds, last year’s class 3A state runner-up, will play East Peoria in Friday’s regional championship. The Raiders beat Washington, 61-55, in overtime in the other semifinal.

Other regional semifinal winners included Normal Community, Richwoods, Manual, Normal West, Morton, Dunlap, Prairie Central, Pontiac, U-High, Central Catholic, Peoria Christian, Princeville, Lexington, LeRoy, and Elmwood.

Enjoy the highlights.