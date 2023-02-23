PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — In a battle of state-ranked conference champions, Peoria High beat Washington, 35-29, to capture the class 3A girls basketball sectional title at Richwoods High School on Thursday.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw beat conference rival Eureka, 37-32, to win the class 2A Rockridge sectional title. And fellow Heart of Illinois Conference member Fieldcrest beat Peotone, 68-64, in triple overtime to win the 2A Coal City sectional title.

Havana beat Brown County, 40-34, to capture the class 1A Abingdon sectional championship. Normal Community’s great season came to an end as host O’Fallon beat the Iron, 60-42, in a class 4A sectional championship.

Enjoy the highlights.