PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Morton is one win away from another trip to state.

The Lady Potters rallied to beat Washington, 44-38, to capture the class 3A girls basketball sectional championship at LaSalle-Peru on Thursday. Morton, which won four state titles between 2015-2019, will play Chicago Heights Marian in the Ottawa Super-sectional Monday for a trip to state.

Normal Community’s great season came to a close in a 4A sectional title game. Edwardsville beat Normal, 57-45.

U-High edged Canton 39-36 to win the Chillicothe 2A sectional title. The Pioneers will play either Quincy Notre Dame or Alton Marquette in Monday’s super-sectional.

Two area class 1A teams won sectional championships Thursday.

Brimfield defeated Mendon Unity, 56-40 to advance to a Monday super-sectional. And Ridgeview beat Champaign St. Thomas More, 45-29, in the sectional championship at Farmer City.

Brimfield, ranked No. 1 in class 1A, will play either Okawville or Jacksonville Routt in Monday’s super-sectional for a state berth. Ridgeview will play Serena on Monday for the right to go to state.