PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The state drought is over.

Peoria High beat Marian Catholic, 37-34, to win the class 3A Pontiac super-sectional and earn a trip to the girls basketball state finals for the first time in 22 years.

Peoria High will play Nazareth Academy in the state semifinals Friday at 10 a.m. at CEFCU Arena in Normal.

In class 2A: defending state champion Quincy Notre Dame beat Dee-Mack, 53-21 in the Macomb super-sectional. The Chiefs were making their first ever appearance in a state Elite 8 game.

Also in 2A, Chicago Noble/Butler outlast Fieldcrest, 59-55, in the Peotone super-sectional denying the Knights a second consecutive trip to state.

In the class 1A Brown County super-sectional, Okawville beat Havana 58-45.

Spring sports practice started Monday for Illinois High School Association teams.