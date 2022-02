PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Kayla Pacha scored 21 points to lead visiting Metamora to a 60-44 win over Limestone on Thursday.

The Redbirds (21-3, 10-2 in MId-Illini) keep their conference title hopes alive with the victory.

The girls basketball postseason seeding was announced Thursday. Brimfield earns a sectional No. 1 seed in class 1A.

Eureka and Fieldcrest are top seeded sectional teams in 2A. Peoria High is a No. 1 seed in 3A sectionals.