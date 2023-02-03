PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — State-ranked Richwoods erased a one-point halftime deficit and beat visiting Champaign Central, 48-42, in a low-scoring Big 12 boys basketball game on Friday night.

And Miles Kirin scored 11 points for surging U-High as the Pioneers beat visiting Springfield, 62-35 in the Central State 8.

Other boys winners included: Normal Community, Manual, Peoria High, Notre Dame, Lewistown, Delavan, Heyworth, Eureka, El Paso-Gridley, Illini Bluffs, Havana and Peoria Heights.

In girls basketball, Morton won its eighth straight game, 59-40, at Dunlap. Washington, Limestone and Metamora also won in Mid-Illini girls basketball.