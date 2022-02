PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It was a senior night to remember for Kristen Graham.

The Illini Bluffs three-sport star scored 20 points to lead the Tigers to a 50-49 win over Eureka on Monday night.

Other girls basketball winners included Pekin, Normal Community, Fieldcrest, Olympia and Havana.

Brimfield and Peoria Heights won boys basketball games, as well. The Patriots got a buzzer-beating jumper from Finn Heath to win at Lewistown, 52-51.

Enjoy the highlights.