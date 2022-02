PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Washington and Morton will share the Mid-Illini Conference girls basketball title.

Each finished the regular season with home wins on senior night to earn a share of the league championship. Washington beat Metamora, 48-30, and Morton defeated Limestone, 60-48.

Boys basketball winners included Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria High, East Peoria, Metamora, Canton, Peoria Christian, Eureka, Farmington, Elmwood, Knoxville and Princeville.

Enjoy the highlights.