PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A pair of Metamora softball players and a Eureka track standout signed their National Letters of Intent at school ceremonies on Wednesday.

Metamora seniors Sydney Trentman (Carleton College) and Alyssa Bundren (Eureka College) signed their softball letters. And Eureka senior Laurel Munson signed to run track at Olivet Nazarene University.

Metamora moved into the No. 1 spot in the class 3A boys basketball state poll for the first time in school history. The Redbirds, last year’s class 3A state runner-up, are 25-2 and have won 23 consecutive games.