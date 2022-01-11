Prep Sports Recap for Jan. 11, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Host Notre Dame finished the game on a 9-2 run to edge Manual in a Big 12 Conference showdown of Peoria rivals, 48-43, on Tuesday.

It was a busy night in the Big 12 with Normal Community, Richwoods, Bloomington and Peoria High all winning. East Peoria, Prairie Central, Brimfield, Illini Buffs, Farmington, Eureka and El Paso-Gridley were among the other boys basketball winners.

Washington, Morton, and Metamora were among the girls basketball winners.

Enjoy the highlights.

