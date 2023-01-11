PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Julia Mingus and Mya Wardle scored 14 points apiece to lead visiting Notre Dame to a 49-46 win over previously undefeated Normal Community in a showdown between state ranked girls basketball teams in the Big 12 Conference Wednesday.

Elsewhere: Elmwood beat Illini Bluffs in girls basketball, 31-18, and Farmington defeated Canton in boys hoops, 57-45.

Metamora High School held a signing ceremony for seniors Ben Wallace (Illinois State football) and Alayna Ruach (North Central College track and cross country).

Enjoy the video.