PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Peoria High rebounded from the news its top girls basketball player will miss the rest of the season and won a big game on the road Thursday.

Niasha Rutherford scored 17 points and Danielle Ruffin added 14 as Peoria High won at Richwoods, 43-40, in a key girls basketball game in the Big 12 Conference. It was the first game the Lions played without all-state guard Aaliyah Guyton, who tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee in a game on Dec. 29 and will likely miss the rest of her senior season.

Elsewhere, senior Mya Wardle scored 24 points to lead Notre Dame past visiting Normal Community, 59-38, in another key game in the Big 12. Dee-Mack, Eureka, Brimfield and Fieldcrest also won girls basketball games on Thursday.

Illini Buffs, Peoria Christian, Brimfield and ROWVA won boys basketball games at the Inter-County Athletic Conference tournament. El Paso-Gridley and Farmington also won games Thursday.

Enjoy the highlights.