PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Hank Alvey had 25 points and Wyatt Hendell added 17 to lead Illini Bluffs to a 68-32 win on the first night of the Inter-County Athletic Conference boys basketball tournament at Peoria Heights High School on Wednesday.

Peoria Heights, Peoria Christian and Delavan also won games at the ICAC Tournament which continues Thursday.

Other boys basketball winners Wednesday included Dee-Mack and Farmington.

In girls basketball, Washington beat Morton, 45-34, in a battle of unbeaten teams atop the Mid-Illini Conference. Dunlap and Illini Bluffs also won girls basketball games Wednesday.

Enjoy the highlights.