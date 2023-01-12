PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The championship game of Inter-County Athletic Conference boys’ basketball tournament is set.

It’ll be top-seed Illini Bluffs against No. 2 seeded Peoria Christian in Saturday’s title game. In the semifinals, the Tigers beat ROWVA-Williamsfield, 61-34, and the Chargers advanced with a 61-41 win over Delavan on Thursday.

In girls basketball, Peoria High, Tremont, Eureka, IVC and Central Catholic were among the winners.

Washington beat Morton and Dunlap in a Mid-Illini Conference triangular wrestling meet.

Enjoy the highlights.