PEORIA, ILL. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Braylon Roman scored 19 points and Jaheem Webber added 11 as Normal Community defeated visiting Richwoods, 57-49, in a battle of state-ranked teams in the Big 12 Conference on Friday.

Elsewhere, Wes Gudeman scored 26 points and hit a game-winning three-pointer as time expired to lift Mid-Illini Conference leading Morton past visiting Washington, 58-55.

Metamora, Pekin, Peoria High and Heyworth also won boys basketball games Friday.

Enjoy the highlights.