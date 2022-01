PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Sixth-seeded Illini Bluffs has advanced to the title game of the Inter County Athletic Conference Tournament.

IB upset second-seeded Brimfield, 54-37, in the tournament semifinals. Saturday the host Tigers will play top-seeded Peoria Christian in the title game because the Chargers beat ROWVA-Williamsfield, 66-43.

In girls basketball: Peoria High, Peoria Notre Dame, Normal Community, Eureka, Tremont and Fieldcrest were among the winners.

Enjoy the highlights.