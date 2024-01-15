PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Cooper Koch scored 27 points to lead Metamora past visiting Hinsdale South, 70-55, in a non-conference high school basketball game on Monday.

Tyler Mason scored 19 and went over 1,000 career points in the Redbirds victory. Other boys basketball winners included Richwoods, Manual, Normal Community, Notre Dame, U-High, Central Catholic, Quest Academy, Peoria Christian, El Paso-Gridley, and Lexington.

In girls basketball, Dalia DeJesus scored 23 points and eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in her career in Dee-Mack’s 50-37 win over El Paso-Gridley in the McLean County Tournament. Other quarterfinal winners in that tournament included Tri-Valley, Eureka and Tremont.

Notre Dame, Canton and Illini Bluffs were other girls basketball winners Monday.