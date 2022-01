PEORIA, Ill. — Wes Hunt scored 18 points and had 12 rebounds to lead Peoria Christian to a 62-40 win at Brimfield on Tuesday.

With a free throw in the fourth quarter, Hunt scored his 1,000th career point. The Chargers improved to 17-2 with the win.

Other boys basketball winners included Notre Dame, Peoria High, Galesburg, Eureka, Flanagan-Cornell, Farmington, Central Catholic, Quest Academy and Knoxville. Girls winners Tuesday included Peoria High and Metamora.

Enjoy the highlights.