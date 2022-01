BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) -- Chi Family Express Co-Owners Kevin Chi and Jacob Konczyk said their establishment is an expansion of Kevin's family restaurant located in Lincoln, which has operated for about 30 years.

Chi and Konczyk said the carry-out-only service is due in part to the size of their location, but added they found while expanding during the COVID-19 pandemic, many people prefer take-out and delivery options.