Prep Sports Recap for Jan. 27, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Maggie Hobson scored 14 points and Tatym Lamprecht added 13 to lead Morton past Washington, 46-28, in a key girls basketball game atop the Mid-Illini Conference standings on Thursday.

Morton moves into sole possession of first place because Dunlap upset Metamora, 39-32.

In the Big 12, Peoria High rallied for a 51-50 win over Normal Community in a battle of state ranked teams. Notre Dame was pushed to overtime but outlasted Richwoods, 52-46.

The top two teams in the Heart of Illinois Conference won Thursday. Eureka moved to 10-0 in the league with a 55-23 win at Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland. Second place Fieldcrest improved to 25-1 with a 47-32 win at Tremont.

Elmwood’s win over South Fulton was its 20th of the season. The school record for wins in an Elmwood girl’s basketball season is 21.