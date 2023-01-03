PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — State-ranked Fieldcrest suffered its first loss of the girls basketball season Tuesday.

Unbeaten PORTA (15-0) beat Fieldcrest 48-38 in a showdown of small-school unbeaten teams. The Knights, who were led by Kaitlin White’s 13 points, slip to 16-1 with loss.

Peoria High beat Morton, 56-38, in another key girls basketball match-up. It was the first time the teams had met since Morton beat the Lions in last season’s regional.

Boys basketball winners Tuesday included: Bloomington, Notre Dame, East Peoria, Manual, U-High, Eureka, Farmington, Lexington, Illini Bluffs and Prairie Central which improves to 15-0.

Enjoy the highlights.