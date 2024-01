PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Wes Gudeman and Gus Rugaard each scored 20 points to lead Morton past visiting Champaign Centennial on Wednesday.

The Potters, ranked seventh in the first class 3A boys basketball state rankings of the year, improve to 16-2 on the season.

Illini Bluffs, ranked No. 3 in class 1A, beat visiting PORTA, 46-29. Among the girls basketball winners on Wednesday: Limestone, Normal West, Elmwood and Brimfield.

