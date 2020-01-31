Live Now
Prep Sports Recap for Jan. 30, 2020

PEORIA, Ill. — Lewistown and Peoria High won state-ranked match-ups in girls basketball Thursday night.

Lewistown, ranked No. 1 in class 1A, whipped Knoxville, 74-47. Knoxville is ranked No. 2 in class 2A poll.

In a Big 12 Conference showdown involving class 3A teams, seventh-ranked Peoria High beat fourth-ranked Richwoods, 61-55 in overtime.

And Limestone High School hosted the first all-girl high school wrestling match in the Peoria area. Limestone, Richwoods and East Peoria competed without keeping team scores.

