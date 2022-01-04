Prep Sports Recap for Jan. 4, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Big 12 had the upper hand in four games pitting the conference against Mid-Illini foes on Tuesday.

Normal Community beat Morton, Notre Dame beat Limestone and Manual beat Canton. Mid-Illini member Washington beat Bloomington.

El Paso-Gridley won a big showdown with Prairie Central, 67-55, in a matchup of small school teams that started the night with 12-2 records.

In girls hoops: Washington captured a key Mid-Illini road win with a 33-32 victory at Metamora. Morton and Dunlap also won girls games Tuesday.

Enjoy the highlights.

