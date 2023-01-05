METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tyson Swanson scored 20 points and Tyler Mason added 18 as Metamora ran past visiting Urbana, 67-38, on Thursday night.

In girls basketball, Normal Community improves to 18-0 with a 67-38 win at Bloomington. Other girls basketball winners included Fieldcrest, Dee-Mack, Olympia, Central Catholic, Eureka, Brimfield, Elmwood, Lewistown and Midwest Central.

And Illini Bluffs senior Vance Roberts signed a National Letter of Intent to join the McKendree College bass fishing program.

Enjoy the highlights.