PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Manual jumped out to a 12-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back in a 73-45 win over visiting Normal West in a battle of teams tied for first in the Big 12 Conference on Friday.

The Rams improve to 4-0 and drop the Wildcats to 3-1 in league play.

Elsewhere in the Big 12, Notre Dame junior Cooper Koch scored 26 points but Peoria High beat the Irish, 59-53. Normal Community and Urbana won road games in the league.

Other boys basketball winners Friday included Richwoods, U-High, Pontiac, Eureka, Tremont, Lexington, Brimfield and Elmwood.

Girls basketball winners included Washington, Metamora, Dunlap, Pekin and Elmwood.

Enjoy the highlights.