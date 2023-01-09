PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ellie Cahill scored 24 points and Ella Ausmus added 23 as visiting Eureka beat Fieldcrest, 68-61, in overtime on Monday.

Eureka improves to 16-5 while Fieldcrest slips to 17-2. The schools could meet again next week in the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament.

Other girls basketball winners included Peoria Notre Dame, Dee-Mack, Bloomington Central Catholic and Brimfield.

Illini Bluffs and ROWVA/Williamsfield won opening round games at the ICAC boys basketball tournament. United Township upended East Peoria.

Enjoy the highlights.