PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — High school football players are awaiting the start of the fall season which begins in less than two weeks.

Fall practice starts Aug. 7 around the state and players can hardly wait.

Nick Mueller/Dunlap junior: “Right now we are all preparing,” said Dunlap junior Nick Mueller. “Everybody needs to know their stuff and lock in so we can have our whole team come together and get ready for the season, when we can actually go out and compete when it really matters. We’re all ready and locked in.”

Many area schools had their final summer football activity at Saturday’s Washington 7-on-7 passing tournament. Now the countdown begins for fall practice.

“We’re off for a couple of weeks then come (Aug. 7), we’ll have to be ready to work harder than we ever have,” said Bloomington junior AJ Codron. “It’ll feel good to get back into full pads and make game-like situations.”

The Illinois Central College summer volleyball league wrapped up with matches on Monday night.

Enjoy the highlights.