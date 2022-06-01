PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Morton scored nine times in the first inning on the way to a 15-1 win over Rock Island in a class 3A baseball sectional semifinal on Wednesday.

Freshman Brandon Sieben had three hits, including a three-run double in the first. The Potters advance to the sectional title game for the fourth time in fifth years.

Host Washington edged Galesburg, 3-2, in the other semifinal game. Tyler Bishop’s RBI single in the third inning broke a 1-1 tie and gave the Panthers the lead for good.

Washington, the unbeaten Mid-Illini Conference champ, beat Morton twice during the regular season. The sectional title game between the conference rivals is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. at Washington.