PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — In a battle of college-bound high school pitchers, Minooka beat Normal Community, 4-1, in a class 4A sectional semifinal at Illinois Wesleyan on Thursday.

Minooka’s Ryan Anderson, an Arizona recruit, allowed one run on five hits and struck out seven over seven innings to get the win. Normal’s Ethan Eberle allowed four runs in six innings and fanned nine in taking the loss.

Henry-Senachwine plays in the class 1A state semifinals on Friday. The Mallards face Sterling Newman Catholic at 12 p.m. at Dozer Park in Peoria.

Richwoods will face Rock Island in the 3A sectional title game at Metamora on Saturday.

In softball, LeRoy and Illini Bluffs square off in a 1A state semifinal at Louisville Slugger Complex on Friday. And Washington plays Metamora for a 3A sectional title.