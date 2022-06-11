PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Washington Panthers varsity baseball team wins Class 3A third-place game.

Washington defeated Crystal Lake South 2-1. Easton Harris finished the game with 8 strikeouts.

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game was held Saturday at Pontiac High School. The girls’ Class 1A-2A South All-Stars beat the North All-Stars 98-75. U-High’s Naomi Elliott won the leadership award for the South team.

The boys’ Class 1A-2A South All-Stars defeated the North All-Stars 113-105. Dee-Mack’s Lane Thomann earned the MVP award for the North team.