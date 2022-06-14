PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — High school football season is still a couple months away.

But there’s a pretty big prep football on the schedule this weekend. The 48th Shriner’s All-Star game featuring some of the state’s best recently-graduated seniors will be played Saturday.

“It shows all the hard work has paid off,” said IVC All-Star Nolin Hulett of his invitation to play. “I can’t thank my coaches and parents enough for pushing me and getting me to the spot I’m in.”

The game is at 11 a.m. at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Tucci Field on Saturday.