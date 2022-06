PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior softball players got one last shot to put on their school uniforms and play a game.

The Central Illinois Softball Association, the umpire group that works softball games involving 17 schools in central Illinois, hosted the ‘Senior Salute’ game at Louisville Slugger Complex on Wednesday.

And senior football players get their shot to play a final game representing their high school teams in Saturday’s Shriner’s All-Star game in Bloomington.