Prep Sports Recap for June 18, 2021: Eureka Takes Second at State Track, U-High Third at State Baseball

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Eureka was the small school that finished big.

Senior Aden Sears won the 400 and the Hornets won the 4×400 relay and finished second in the team standings at the class 2A state track and field meet at Eastern Illinois University on Friday. The Hornets, who typically compete in class 1A, more than held their own after being moved up to class 2A this season.

U-High’s Colton Naffziger (pole vault) and Richwoods senior Kevyere Mack (300 hurdles) also won state titles at the meet.

The U-High baseball team beat conference rival Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7-5, to take home third place at the 2A state baseball tournament at Illinois State University. The Pioneers lost the semifinal game to Freeburg, 5-3, earlier in the day.