BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – Some of Illinois’ best high school football players put their pads on again for the 48th annual Shrine All-Star game at Illinois Wesleyan’s Tucci Stadium.

The Red Team defeated the Blue team 11-7, in a defensive battle.

Saturday, the Midwest Crossroads Showcase continued at Normal West High School. In the afternoon games, East Peoria defeated New Berlin 45-40. Peoria Notre Dame beat Taft (Ohio) 55-44. Normal West defeated Decatur MacArthur 41-36.