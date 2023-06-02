PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Henry-Senachwine is in line for its first baseball state title and Illini Bluffs is in line for its third straight state softball championship.

Henry’s Jacob Miller singled home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh as the Mallards beat Sterling Newman Catholic, 2-1, in a class 1A state baseball semifinal at Dozer Park. The Mallards will play for their first state championship Saturday against Waterloo Gibault Catholic.

Illini Bluffs defeated LeRoy 10-0 in a class 1A state semifinal at Louisville Slugger Complex on Friday. The Tigers will play Peru St. Bede for the state title Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

Elsewhere, Nora Johnson allowed only a seventh-inning as Metamora beat Washington, 3-1, for a class 3A softball sectional title. The Redbirds advance to Monday’s super-sectional in East Peoria where they will play Lemont for a second straight year.

Richwoods will play for a class 3A baseball sectional title on Saturday. The Knights play Rock Island at the Metamora Sectional.

Enjoy the highlights, which include some summer basketball.