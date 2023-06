EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Dunlap and Notre Dame remained undefeated in the Illinois Central College girls basketball summer league on Wednesday.

The Irish beat Peoria High and Canton to move to 6-0 in the four-week league. The Eagles beat Washington and Limestone to move to 6-0.

Dunlap and Note Dame will play each other on June 28, the final night of the league.