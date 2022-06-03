PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Illini Bluffs gets a shot at repeating as state softball champion.

The Tigers scored four times in the first three innings and beat Newark, 8-3, in a class 1A state semifinal at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex on Friday. Illini Bluffs will play Casey-Westfield in Saturday’s 11:30 a.m. title game.

In the class 1A tournament, Rockridge beat Pontiac, 5-3, in the Indians’ first state semifinal game ever. Pontiac will play Tolono Unity in the third place game Saturday at 1 p.m.

LeRoy’s first trip to the state baseball finals could yield a third place trophy. North Clay beat the Panthers, 15-2 in the state semifinals at Dozer Park on Friday.

LeRoy will play Ottawa Marquette in the 1A third place game Saturday at 9 a.m.

In class 3A softball sectionals, Metamora beat Mid-Illini Conference rival East Peoria, 9-3, for the Washington Sectional championship. The Redbirds will play Lemont in the super-sectional at EastSide Centre for a trip to state.

Enjoy the highlights.