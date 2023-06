PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Sage Mardjetko did it to Metamora again.

The all-state pitcher threw a one-hitter and belted a home run to lead Lemont to a 6-0 win over Metamora in the class 3A super-sectional at EastSide Centre on Monday.

The loss ends Metamora’s great season with a 32-4 record. Mardjetko and Lemont beat Metamora in the super-sectionals last year, 1-0, also denying the Redbirds a trip to state.

Also Monday, high school football teams began their limited summer practice schedule.