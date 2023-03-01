PEORIA, ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tyson Swanson scored 24 points and Drew Tucker added 23 as top-ranked Metamora edged Sterling, 72-70, in a class 3A semifinal at the Galesburg sectional on Wednesday.

The win sets up a match-up between Metamora (30-2) and Richwoods (25-5). On their way to being state runner-up last year, the Redbirds knocked the Knights out of the regionals.

Also in class 3A, defending state champ Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin defeated Normal West, 80-57 at Decatur.

Elsewhere: Central Catholic beat host Pleasant Plains, 33-31, to advance to the sectional title game against rival Normal U-High on Friday. And Prairie Central, ranked No. 1 in class 2A, beat Bishop McNamara, 74-66, and will play rival Pontiac for the Herscher Sectional championship on Friday.

In class 1A, Bloomington Cornerstone beat Cailtin Salt Fork, 51-38, to advance to its first sectional championship game. The Cyclones will play Lexington for the Heyworth Sectional title.

Camp Point Central beat Peoria Christian, 51-39, at the 1A Bushnell-Prairie Central Sectional.