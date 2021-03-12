Prep Sports Recap for March 12, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD.WYZZ) — The title games are set in the season-ending Big 12 and Mid-Illini Conference tournaments.

Washington and Metamora advanced to the Mid-Illini boys finals with semifinal wins Friday. This will be the third match-up between the top-seeded Panthers and second-seeded Redbirds with Washington winning the first two.

The M-I girls tournament title game will match second-seed Morton and fourth-seeded Washington. The teams split their regular season match-ups.

Normal Community advanced tp the boys and girls championship games in the Big 12 Conference. The boys will play Champaign Centennial, the girls will play Danville in title games Saturday.

Scott Carlson, the head basketball coach at Brimfield the past 24 years, coached his final game with the Indians Friday night. Carlson, who won 495 games and the 2015 state title with Brimfield, lost his final game, 59-41, to Brimfield.

And high school football teams moved are now one week away form kicking off their spring seasons. Some teams held scrimmages Friday.

Enjoy the highlights.