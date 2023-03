PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Liz Grube struck out seven and tossed a three-hit shutout leading host Limestone to a 1-0 softball win over IVC in the season opener for both teams Wednesday.

Pontiac beat Metamora, 5-1, in a battle of state-ranked softball teams. Pekin, Normal West and Knoxville also won softball games Wednesday.

Dunlap, Bloomington, Pontiac, Dee-Mack and Pontiac were among the baseball winners as well.

Enjoy the highlights.