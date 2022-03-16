PEORIA, Ill. (MWBD/WYZZ) — Pontiac liked the bus ride to Metamora, especially the ride home.

The Indians swept the Redbirds in varsity baseball and softball games on Wednesday.

Morton, Richwoods, IVC and Brimfield also won high school baseball games.

And ten Normal Community football players signed their college commitment letters in a school ceremony. Two of them, Ty Niekamp and Camden Maas, are headed to Illinois State.

Terance Washington (Western Illinois), Chase Mackey (Iowa Western Community College), Zion Williams (Augustana), Drew Rustemeyer (St. Ambrose), Michael Coleman (Carroll) Javon Smith (Iowa Central Community College), Xavier Lashley (St. Mary’s of the Word) and Carter Elston (Millikin) will also play in college.

Enjoy the highlights.